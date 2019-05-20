DDN Completes the Acquisition of Nexenta

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – May 20, 2019 – DataDirect Networks (DDN), the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management, today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Nexenta, the market leader in Software Defined Storage (SDS) for 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), creating the Nexenta by DDN division.

The acquisition brings three technology powerhouses together; DDN® Storage, Tintri® by DDN and now Nexenta® by DDN, for the benefit of its customers’ AI and multi-cloud data strategies. DDN now holds a suite of products, solutions, and services that enable AI and multi-cloud to deliver the greatest impact to the emerging IoT markets.

In 2018 DDN acquired Tintri, and subsequently announced 300% quarter over quarter revenue growth, robust sales into 2019, and Product Leadership Award recognition by Frost & Sullivan with that division. Today, DDN further expands its market reach with Nexenta’s large global customer and partner base along with award-winning software defined technologies and services critical for IoT

T and 5G markets.

More specifically, the three divisions of DDN now each provide key components for DDN’s industry leading solution suite: