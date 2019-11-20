DDN Completes Acquisition of Western Digital’s IntelliFlash NVMe, Hybrid Flash and Predictive Analytics Enterprise Business Unit

About the DDN Family of Companies

DDN is the world’s largest privately held storage company. As organizations look for increasingly easy to use, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions for flexible deployment in multicloud environments, the DDN family of technology brands delivers faster insight into and maximum value from their complex, distributed data. Our products and services are ideally suited for emerging and demanding AI, IOT, multicloud, Big Data, streaming and mixed workloads at scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 5000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers



For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.