DDN’s HPC Storage Innovation and Leadership Recognized by HPCwire Readers and Editors

DDN’s 2018 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Award honors include:

DDN: A Top 5 Vendor to Watch – Readers’ Choice

DDN continues to pioneer in HPC by continually pushing the boundaries with new high-performance solutions and capabilities. Newly released solutions include 100-percent NVMe storage appliances, enhancements to DDN’s enterprise-ready Lustre file system solution, and the next-generation of scale-up, scale-out hybrid flash storage appliances.

Now, as AI and deep learning applications proliferate and present the data center with new workloads, DDN is leveraging its experience in solving the most intractable I/O challenges to deliver solutions that accelerate its customers’ lines of business. Designed to efficiently address the needs of HPC customers, the new solutions are simultaneously enabling advanced AI and deep learning architectures.

DDN A³I: Top 5 New Product or Technology to Watch – Editors’ Choice

Engineered for the AI data center, DDN’s A³I (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) platform was recognized for its unique ability to handle the spectrum of AI activities concurrently from data ingest and preparation to training, validation and inference. DDN A³I® solutions are fully-optimized to accelerate AI applications and streamline DL workflows for greatest productivity, plus it makes AI-powered innovation easy, delivering faster performance, effortless scale, and simplified operations.

With DDN’s leading AI at-scale solutions, thousands of customers around the world and across many industries are able to accelerate their businesses using artificial intelligence and deep learning.

DDN ES14KX® Lustre Appliance: Best HPC Storage Product or Technology- Editors’ Choice

DDN builds on the experience of over a decade of Lustre development, system design, implementation and support to deliver the EXAScaler® line of Lustre appliances. EXAScaler combines the industry’s most powerful storage architecture with the leading Lustre distribution, DDN integration tools, system monitoring tools and deep bench of Lustre experts across engineering, pre-sales and support. The result is the industry’s fastest, most advanced Lustre appliance, proven in the most demanding environments in HPC.

DDN Customer, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (UATG): Best Use of HPC in Automotive – Readers’ Choice

For UATG, the world leader in multi-sensor based autonomous vehicle technology, the ability to use and support HPC, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies has put it at the forefront of its industry in autonomous vehicle programs. The DDN solution allows UATG to realize profound advancements in transportation globally by leveraging industry leading sensors for data collection, which is then placed into a machine learning workflow composed of many compute-based technologies with a web scale AI/ML infrastructure of compute and storage.

DDN Customer, University of Notre Dame Rex and Alice A. Martin Media Center: Best Use of HPC in Entertainment – Editors’ Choice

The University of Notre Dame Rex and Alice A. Martin Media Center is pushing boundaries with its innovative campus-wide media production facility. By embracing centralized production using a highly scalable storage infrastructure based on the DDN SFA7700X® hybrid flash storage appliance, the University ingests and stores vast amounts of curated content and manages end-to-end media workflows within a single platform – across ingest, editing, transcoding, distributing, collaborating and archiving.