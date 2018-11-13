DDN’s HPC Storage Innovation and Leadership Recognized by HPCwire Readers and Editors
With 42 Lifetime Awards for Innovation and Market Leadership, DDN Ranks Among the Most Recognized Companies in HPC History
SC18 (Booth #3213), DALLAS, Texas and SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 13, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the market leader of at-scale storage solutions, today announced that it has won five awards in the prestigious, 15th annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2018 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC18), in Dallas, Texas. The awards highlight DDN’s long-standing HPC storage leadership, innovation across HPC, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and exascale computing, and customers’ creative uses of DDN’s market-leading HPC technologies.
“We are honored by the HPC community’s recognition of DDN and its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation to help customers turn their data into a powerful competitive edge,” said James Coomer, senior vice president of products, DDN. “Modern HPC workflows and data-intensive use cases such as AI and deep learning are requiring new levels of performance, flexibility and management simplicity to increase productivity and accelerate time to insight. For more than 20 years, DDN has been a trusted market leader for award-winning storage and parallel file systems at-scale, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with our customers to solve their toughest data challenges.”
DDN’s 2018 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Award honors include:
DDN: A Top 5 Vendor to Watch – Readers’ Choice
DDN continues to pioneer in HPC by continually pushing the boundaries with new high-performance solutions and capabilities. Newly released solutions include 100-percent NVMe storage appliances, enhancements to DDN’s enterprise-ready Lustre file system solution, and the next-generation of scale-up, scale-out hybrid flash storage appliances.
Now, as AI and deep learning applications proliferate and present the data center with new workloads, DDN is leveraging its experience in solving the most intractable I/O challenges to deliver solutions that accelerate its customers’ lines of business. Designed to efficiently address the needs of HPC customers, the new solutions are simultaneously enabling advanced AI and deep learning architectures.
DDN A³I: Top 5 New Product or Technology to Watch – Editors’ Choice
Engineered for the AI data center, DDN’s A³I (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) platform was recognized for its unique ability to handle the spectrum of AI activities concurrently from data ingest and preparation to training, validation and inference. DDN A³I® solutions are fully-optimized to accelerate AI applications and streamline DL workflows for greatest productivity, plus it makes AI-powered innovation easy, delivering faster performance, effortless scale, and simplified operations.
With DDN’s leading AI at-scale solutions, thousands of customers around the world and across many industries are able to accelerate their businesses using artificial intelligence and deep learning.
DDN ES14KX® Lustre Appliance: Best HPC Storage Product or Technology- Editors’ Choice
DDN builds on the experience of over a decade of Lustre development, system design, implementation and support to deliver the EXAScaler® line of Lustre appliances. EXAScaler combines the industry’s most powerful storage architecture with the leading Lustre distribution, DDN integration tools, system monitoring tools and deep bench of Lustre experts across engineering, pre-sales and support. The result is the industry’s fastest, most advanced Lustre appliance, proven in the most demanding environments in HPC.
DDN Customer, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (UATG): Best Use of HPC in Automotive – Readers’ Choice
For UATG, the world leader in multi-sensor based autonomous vehicle technology, the ability to use and support HPC, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies has put it at the forefront of its industry in autonomous vehicle programs. The DDN solution allows UATG to realize profound advancements in transportation globally by leveraging industry leading sensors for data collection, which is then placed into a machine learning workflow composed of many compute-based technologies with a web scale AI/ML infrastructure of compute and storage.
DDN Customer, University of Notre Dame Rex and Alice A. Martin Media Center: Best Use of HPC in Entertainment – Editors’ Choice
The University of Notre Dame Rex and Alice A. Martin Media Center is pushing boundaries with its innovative campus-wide media production facility. By embracing centralized production using a highly scalable storage infrastructure based on the DDN SFA7700X® hybrid flash storage appliance, the University ingests and stores vast amounts of curated content and manages end-to-end media workflows within a single platform – across ingest, editing, transcoding, distributing, collaborating and archiving.
“DDN’s commitment to trailblazing technology innovation that powers exciting customer use cases and strong results are reflected in its consistent recognition and top honors in the HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of HPCwire. “This year marks the 15th anniversary of the HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, which serve as a pillar in our community, acknowledging major achievements, excellent leadership and innovative breakthroughs. We extend our warmest congratulations to the DDN team for the recognition of their outstanding achievements and community support.”
Announced at the SC18 Opening Gala, the annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are coveted, widely recognized honors within the high-performance compute community, demonstrating excellence and outstanding technological advancements achieved by HPC organizations. These awards are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage and data analysis.
