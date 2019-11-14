DDN Introduces New Platforms and EXA5 Features for Massive Scale AI and HPC
Next Generation Systems and Capabilities Reinforces DDN as the Foremost Provider for Analytics and Deep Learning Use Cases in HPC and AI
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management, today announced new infrastructure and multicloud solutions ahead of its return to the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC19).
At the conference (booth #617), DDN will demonstrate the next generation of SFA® platforms, new data management features of its EXAScaler® “EXA5” file solution, which will be generally available over the next two calendar quarters. These solutions and features reinforce DDN’s position as the data platform of choice for performance at scale by further helping customers effectively deploy, manage and accelerate next generation AI and analytics workloads. The DDN booth will be an opportunity to review how these products were designed and perfected for production-level AI workloads and use cases.
“Developing HPC and AI data management systems is very difficult. Safeguarding valuable data whilst consistently performing needs exposure to all the unnatural things that happen at exascale,” said James Coomer, senior vice president of product, DDN. “DDN’s team of 500 developers, field and support engineers possess the DNA to tame these harsh environments and have forged the best file systems for the job. DDN EXA5 is the culmination of DDN’s 20-year heritage of outperforming everything on the market and doing so with unmatched capability.”
DDN’s EXA5 file system is enhanced to support multicloud productivity with a scalable S3 object interface. Currently, many AI deployments are made up of multiple storage types which are deployed depending on the stage of the data lifecycle. This creates distributed islands of data and additional administrative complexity. By supporting parallel file access, NFS/SMB and S3 from a single data platform, EXA5 solutions simplify data access by creating a single data repository that can service the entire workflow at scale.
The entire lineup of SFA platforms will be refreshed for additional performance efficiency and expanded capability. The SFA18KX™, SFA7990X™, SFA400NVX™, and SFA200NVX™ will all receive updates to their compute and memory configurations to further enhance their functional profiles.
Additionally, DDN will reveal details of its vision for HPC and AI at-scale roadmap and its collaboration with NVIDIA on a number of exciting solutions at the DDN User Group in association with SC19 on Mon. Nov. 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Denver Embassy Suites Downtown. Also featured will be a variety of customer presentations highlighting how they are leveraging ease of management and parallelism at-scale within DDN’s infrastructure to achieve breakthrough results.
Other Places You Can Find DDN at SC19:
- Sunday, November 17, 4:40PM – HPC Day with the NextPlatform – Sven Oehme, Chief Research Officer, will be presenting DDN’s vision for the coming IO revolution for AI and HPC (Space Gallery, Denver)
- Tuesday, 19 November, 12:15pm – The IO-500 and the Virtual Institute of I/O BOF, Sven Oehme, presenting with partner NVIDIA (Room 205-207)
- Wednesday, 20 November, 11 am – Exhibitor Forum: Flexible HPC Storage: The Architectures and Pathways to an Independent Future, James Coomer, SVP Product (Room 503-504)
- Thursday, 21 November, 4 PM – Fewer Tiers, Fewer Tears – LPCC: Hierarchical Persistent Client Caching, DDN EXAScaler Team (Room 401-404)
Supporting Resources
- Register for the DDN User Group
About DDN
