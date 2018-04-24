DDN Maintains Number One Position in Intersect360’s Top HPC Storage Supplier List, Achieves Biggest Gain in Market Share

With a 14% market share increase in 2017, DDN tops the list of HPC storage providers, well ahead of Dell EMC, IBM, NetApp and HPE

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – April 24, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that it continues to expand its leadership among the sites surveyed annually by Intersect360. With 16.7 percent of total share, DDN has widened the gap between itself and the second largest supplier and 2017 represents the fourth straight year DDN has led the market.

Intersect360’s report, “The Top of All Things in HPC, 2017 Site Census Snapshot Analysis,” identifies the suppliers, packages, or categories within specific HPC market segments.

“DDN continues to lead our survey results as the top supplier named for HPC storage,” said Addison Snell, chief executive officer, Intersect360 Research. “We attribute this to DDN’s focus on the HPC segment, creating and positioning products specifically for high-performance, data-intensive workloads.”

The survey also finds that, in addition to being the leading system supplier, DDN maintains the number two position as a supplier for storage management software, ahead of all other vendors except for IBM. The success DDN has achieved in this year’s survey validates the investment DDN continues to make in solving complex data-at-scale challenges, and its company-wide commitment to deliver solutions that create value and delight customers.

