DDN Maintains Number One Position in Intersect360’s Top HPC Storage Supplier List, Achieves Biggest Gain in Market Share
With a 14% market share increase in 2017, DDN tops the list of HPC storage providers, well ahead of Dell EMC, IBM, NetApp and HPE
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – April 24, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that it continues to expand its leadership among the sites surveyed annually by Intersect360. With 16.7 percent of total share, DDN has widened the gap between itself and the second largest supplier and 2017 represents the fourth straight year DDN has led the market.
Intersect360’s report, “The Top of All Things in HPC, 2017 Site Census Snapshot Analysis,” identifies the suppliers, packages, or categories within specific HPC market segments.
“DDN continues to lead our survey results as the top supplier named for HPC storage,” said Addison Snell, chief executive officer, Intersect360 Research. “We attribute this to DDN’s focus on the HPC segment, creating and positioning products specifically for high-performance, data-intensive workloads.”
The survey also finds that, in addition to being the leading system supplier, DDN maintains the number two position as a supplier for storage management software, ahead of all other vendors except for IBM. The success DDN has achieved in this year’s survey validates the investment DDN continues to make in solving complex data-at-scale challenges, and its company-wide commitment to deliver solutions that create value and delight customers.
“DDN’s scalable, high-performance storage technologies continue to make inroads into the HPC market,” said James Coomer, vice president of products at DDN. “By bringing innovative products to market and augmenting them with outstanding deployment services and an extremely knowledgeable support organization, customers recognize they can do more to positively impact their business with DDN Storage.”
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
