DDN Names RAID Inc. a Preferred Lustre Reseller
DDN with RAID Inc. Combines the Leading Lustre Distribution with the Industry’s Most Powerful Storage Architecture to Accelerate Data Accessibility
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – February 5, 2019 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that RAID Inc.® has been named a preferred reseller of DDN’s distribution of Lustre®. DDN’s Lustre division develops the world’s most scalable parallel file system software and offers deep technical support to its preferred partners. RAID Inc., a leading HPC storage provider, had demonstrated impressive sales and customer expansion with Lustre-based solutions prior to DDN’s acquisition of the Intel® Lustre division and continues to see strong demand. The new relationship will allow RAID Inc. customers to combine RAID’s powerful platforms with the robust capabilities of Lustre along with the backing of DDN Lustre support in a simple-to-deploy solution
The Lustre file system delivers true parallel performance and rock-solid stability needed for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. DDN’s Lustre software is architected for the enterprise, with comprehensive monitoring, robust data protection and linear scalability of capacity and performance. Lustre solutions start at capacities less than 100TB and scale to more that 12PB per rack.
“DDN has consistently been at the forefront of Lustre innovations and delivering solutions that address the most demanding data storage challenges. Today’s announcement reinforces our mutual commitment to offering the broadest industry and functional expertise in the market and to delivering new infrastructure solutions that provide customers with complete, scalable Lustre file systems that deliver faster time to results and improved outcomes,” said Marc DiZoglio, president of RAID Inc. “RAID is also working on its first fully embedded DDN Lustre product, which will be fully vetted and recognized by Whamcloud for Level 3 services. We are very excited by the possibilities and advancements our co-development efforts will bring to customers.”
Tweet this: .@DDN_Limitless announces @raidinc as a preferred reseller for #Lustre. The partnership will deliver an extensive set of tools to simplify #Lustre deployment, maintenance and support – http://bit.ly/2TxsxxE
DDN Lustre: The Industry’s Most Advanced Parallel Storage Software
DDN Lustre is the most advanced parallel storage software for data-intensive environments, on premise or in the cloud. DDN’s Lustre development team has been developing and supporting the most advanced parallel filesystem solutions for the toughest data challenges for more than 15 years. DDN’s Lustre offering benefits from large scale automated testing to enhance stability, uptime, and performance and deep technical support to preferred partners. Features and functionality include:
- Embedded / Converged: Lowers TCO with converged storage and network and improves latency with a converged file system.
- Installation / Configuration Tools: Simplifies the move to Lustre with data migration, installation and configuration tools.
- Enterprise Features: High availability, security, strong authentication, multi-tenancy and quotas, among others.
- Single, Scalable Name Space: Single application and end user view of data optimized for flash and/or HDD – in file or object storage, local or remote.
- Directory Level Quotas: Flexibility in project-level quotas.
- Data on Metadata: Improved small file performance.
- Improved Client Performance: Improved client performance for both small and large I/O for AI and HPC workloads.
- Lustre Monitoring: Reduce complexity with Lustre’s fine-grained file system monitoring.
“As the primary developer, maintainer, and technical support provider for Lustre software, DDN implements solutions for extreme, data-intensive environments,” said Paul Bloch, president and co-founder, DDN. “Having RAID Inc. so closely aligned with us provides a real advantage in delivering the most powerful solutions to customers.”
Supporting Resources
- More on RAID Inc
- More on DDN’s Lustre Division, Whamcloud
- More on Lustre Community
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
About RAID Incorporated
RAID Inc. is known in the industry as an authority for HPC and data storage. RAID Inc. has a long history of working with the most advanced scientific and engineering groups, and has delivered countless customized technical computing infrastructures. For over 25 years, RAID has accumulated extensive industry knowledge to deliver sustainable solutions for customers across industries to help accelerate time to results using a time-tested vendor agnostic, six-step process by partnering with customers to understand unique challenges and then create custom solutions seamlessly integrating into existing infrastructure. RAID Incorporated enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. RAID Inc.’s customers are among the most well-known government agencies, corporations, schools, labs, and life science organizations. For more information, go to www.raidinc.com or call 1-800-330-7335
Media Contacts:
DDN
Kurt Kuckein
Director of Marketing
kkuckein@ddn.com
IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of DDN
Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398
Kathleen Sullivan, 303-439-9365
ddn@igniteconsultinginc.com
RAID Incorporated
Mariana Haven, 978-699-3423
Marketing/PR
mhaven@raidinc.com
©2019 All rights reserved. DDN Storage, DDN, and Whamcloud are trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.