DDN PartnerLink Recognized in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide

With high-performance storage solutions that solve today’s biggest data management challenges, DDN enables its resellers to offer unique solutions and extensive value-add service offerings. With a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and big data at scale, DDN has invested in significant updates to its PartnerLink program over the past year including the relaunch of an advanced partner portal, and increased engagement with partners via intelligent business planning, an up to the minute activity stream, an advanced asset library, a monthly newsletter and the sharing of leads. Additional PartnerLink program benefits include access to new sales and marketing tools, an augmented training program, lead generation funding and deal registration.

“DDN is at the forefront in providing the industry’s most innovative at-scale storage solutions and delivering the demanding data performance requirements of new applications in AI, deep learning, IoT and machine learning,” said Yvonne Walker, senior manager of partner and customer experience at DDN. “We recognize the added value our channel partnerships bring to our customers due to specific AI expertise. Our investments in the program reflect our belief that these partnerships are a key component in our success in the AI market.”