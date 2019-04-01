DDN PartnerLink Recognized in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide
Annual Guide Features the IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – April 1, 2019 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the leader in at-scale storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized DDN’s PartnerLink program in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services.
With high-performance storage solutions that solve today’s biggest data management challenges, DDN enables its resellers to offer unique solutions and extensive value-add service offerings. With a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and big data at scale, DDN has invested in significant updates to its PartnerLink program over the past year including the relaunch of an advanced partner portal, and increased engagement with partners via intelligent business planning, an up to the minute activity stream, an advanced asset library, a monthly newsletter and the sharing of leads. Additional PartnerLink program benefits include access to new sales and marketing tools, an augmented training program, lead generation funding and deal registration.
“DDN is at the forefront in providing the industry’s most innovative at-scale storage solutions and delivering the demanding data performance requirements of new applications in AI, deep learning, IoT and machine learning,” said Yvonne Walker, senior manager of partner and customer experience at DDN. “We recognize the added value our channel partnerships bring to our customers due to specific AI expertise. Our investments in the program reflect our belief that these partnerships are a key component in our success in the AI market.”
Tweet This: DDN #PartnerLink featured as a top #IT channel program in the @CRN 2019 Partner Program Guide – http://bit.ly/2WFDMVL
To assemble the guide, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel.”
The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
Supporting Resources
- More on DDN’s PartnerLink program
- More on DDN’s Global Solution Partners
- More on DDN’s Partner Ecosystem
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
Media Contacts:
DDN
Kurt Kuckein
Director of Marketing
kkuckein@ddn.com
IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of DDN
Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398
Kathleen Sullivan, 303-439-9365
ddn@igniteconsultinginc.com
The Channel Company
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
©2019 All rights reserved. DDN Storage and DDN are trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.