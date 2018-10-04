DDN Simplifies the AI Data Center with NVIDIA

Supporting Quotes

Frederic Van Haren, senior analyst and practice lead, Evaluator Group

“AI and deep learning technologies are quickly becoming an integral part of modern enterprise infrastructures. With storage and compute solutions that support the high performance and large-scale requirements of these infrastructures, organizations are able to quickly and efficiently attain real business influence from their AI and deep learning projects.”

Steve Conway, senior research vice president, Hyperion Research

“The powerful trend toward AI and other high-performance data analytics workloads is driving the need for storage and compute systems that deliver simplified scale and extremely fast data rates. DDN A³I with NVIDIA DGX-1 is an impressive effort to meet the demanding workload requirements of data scientists across AI and deep learning environments.”

Kengo Kinoshita, Ph.D. Professor, Laboratory of Systems Bioinformatics, Applied Information Sciences, Graduate School of Information Sciences, Tohoku University Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization

“Technological innovations for managing AI and deep learning workloads are vital to our mission of establishing an advanced medical system to foster the reconstruction from the Great East Japan Earthquake. As we work to restore the health and well-being of those in the affected areas, the progress of AI technology allows us to accelerate our data-intensive AI application workloads and drive our numerous, multi-faceted initiatives to attract top medical practitioners, promote industry-academic partnerships, and restore the medical system in Tohoku.”

Vinay Prabhu, senior director of engineering, Groupware Technology

“With more than 20 years of experience in delivering at-scale data solutions to many industries around the world, we are excited to see DDN collaborate with NVIDIA. DDN and NVIDIA are providing a highly efficient, resilient and well-integrated solution that will enable our customers to accelerate innovation within their AI-enabled data centers.”

Hunter Lochte, vice president, Meadowgate Technologies

“We are excited to bring the deep technical AI expertise of NVIDIA and DDN to our government customers. With the integrated DDN and NVIDIA storage and compute solution, our clients gain a proven, secure, scalable and high-performance system that drives both efficiency and competitive advantage.”

Stephen Fried, president and chief AI officer, Microway

“Delivering bleeding-edge performance and scalability is crucial to a successful AI deployment. We’re pleased to collaborate with DDN reseller RAID, Inc. to offer the DDN A³I solution seamlessly integrated with NVIDIA DGX-1 to customers across academia, government, and the commercial sector. As an NVIDIA NPN Elite Deep Learning Partner and NVIDIA DGX-1 authorized reseller, our team’s technical & integration expertise, combined with the powerful new DDN and NVIDIA solution, helps customers realize unparalleled performance for AI.”