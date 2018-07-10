DataDirect Networks Stages Bid to Acquire Tintri’s Assets and Expand Its Storage Portfolio into the Enterprise

Proposed Asset Acquisition Aims to Provide Tintri Customers with Support of Their Installed Base and a Strong Long-Term Product Roadmap

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – July 10, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent agreement with Tintri, Inc. (Tintri) to acquire substantially all the assets of Tintri.

Deployed in thousands of data centers in healthcare, energy, manufacturing, financial services, academia and research, DDN’s data storage offerings have long been the solution of choice for organizations with demanding on premise and hybrid cloud needs. DDN’s recent acquisition of Intel’s Lustre file system business added the world’s most advanced file system technology to DDN’s already substantial flash, analytics and cloud product portfolio.

“DDN is working with Tintri’s co-founders, team members, advisors and creditors to develop a winning plan designed to provide Tintri’s customers with continuity in support of their installed base as well as a winning roadmap for their long-term requirements,” said Alex Bouzari, DDN CEO and Co-Founder. “Tintri’s industry leading all flash scale out and automation enterprise storage solutions have been successfully deployed in more than a thousand companies, including 20 of the Top Fortune 100. They are essential tools to help organizations build agile development environments for cloud native applications and run mission-critical enterprise applications better than ever before.”

The proposed transaction would enhance DDN’s portfolio by adding best in class enterprise virtualization, real time analytics and VM automation to its family of high performance scalable storage solutions.