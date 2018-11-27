DDN Storage and CSIR-CEERI Enter Partnership to Provide Artificial Intelligence as a Service Solutions
New Collaboration in India Brings Intelligent Systems for Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Workloads to CSIR-CEERI Customers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 27, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the market leader of at-scale storage solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Council of Scientific Industrial Research – Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CEERI), focused on an objective to design, test and execute computation and storage solutions that will enable artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) workloads. The collaboration will provide a complete infrastructure solution that can deliver Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) for CSIR-CEERI customers.
“We looked at high performance data storage solution providers for artificial intelligence and deep learning and found that DDN Storage offers unified storage for AI as well as HPC with extreme performance in a very small data center footprint,” said CSIR-CEERI Director, Professor Santanu Chaudhury. “With CSIR-CEERI’s mission to collaborate with industry for innovative product development, we are pleased to align with storage industry leader DDN to offer a combined AI computing and fast data storage environment to researchers and the AI developer community in India.”
CSIR-CEERI is a leading laboratory that conducts advanced research and development in the field of electronics in India. By coupling CSIR-CEERI’s expertise in computing infrastructure with DDN’s industry-leading, at-scale storage solutions, the two will provide advanced AI, ML and DL solutions with the potential of unbridled performance and accessibility. The collaboration will also work towards producing joint research, solution blueprints, and AI and DL intellectual properties related to accelerating performance through data accessibility to computation clusters.
“DDN is known for its ability to provide the most scalable solutions for customers who do not want to sacrifice performance or efficiency. Collaborating with an extraordinary partner such as CSIR-CEERI enables us to deliver the new and innovative solutions that customers expect from us. Bringing Artificial Intelligence as a Service to organizations will allow us, as a society, to continue to push the envelope in artificial learning and deep learning advancements and to make significant breakthroughs in research and discovery,” said Atul Vidwansa, country manager for India at DDN.
Leveraging NVIDIA® DGX-1™ servers, the India-based Naraina Center at CSIR-CEERI computing facility will be used for the development, testing and hosting of the solution offering. This world-class facility will provide a robust environment to support demanding workloads executed by CSIR’s laboratories, mutual partners and end users. The DGX-1 systems will fuel a cluster that has the computational power of 5 petaflops, and when combined with DDN’s AI storage solutions provides a complete AI, learning and inferencing infrastructure solution.
Availability
The new AIaaS solutions are expected to become available in India starting January 2019.
