DDN Storage Fueling Groundbreaking Neuroscience and Behavioral Research at Harvard

“DDN’s scale-out, parallel architecture delivers the performance we need to keep stride with the rapid pace of scientific research and discovery at Harvard,” said Scott Yockel, Ph.D., director of research computing at Harvard’s FAS Division of Science. “The storage just runs as it’s supposed to, so there’s no contention for resources and no complaints from our users, which empowers us to focus on the research.”

At Harvard’s Lichtman Lab, electron microscopy is used to capture large volumes of mouse neocortex images at nanometer resolution, generating up to 3TB of data per hour at speeds of up to 6GBps. High-resolution images are generated from the ZEISS microscope’s 61 cameras and collected on eight PCs connected to the GS7KX via the GRIDScaler native Windows client. DDN’s increased storage speed and parallel processing streamline the collection, compression and preprocessing of more than 16,000 1GB files during a typical five-hour lab run.

“Harvard’s brain exploration is poised to revolutionize the entire field of neuroscience, which is why it’s so critical for DDN Storage to ensure the highest levels of scalability and reliability,” said Paul Bloch, DDN president and co-founder. “The GS7KX has been engineered to deliver high-speed data ingest from the most sophisticated instrumentation while supporting computational processing and large-scale data analysis to speed the rate of scientific discoveries.”

