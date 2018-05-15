DDN Storage Fueling Groundbreaking Neuroscience and Behavioral Research at Harvard
DDN Helps Scientists Unlock Mysteries of Mental Illness and Neurological Disease by Accelerating Collection of Data-Intensive Research Generated by World’s Fastest Scanning Electron Microscopes
Boston – Bio-IT World – May 15, 2018 DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced at Bio-IT World (Booth #440) that Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences Research Computing (FASRC) has deployed DDN’s GRIDScaler® GS7KX parallel file system appliance with 1PB of storage. The installation has sped the collection of images detailing synaptic connectivity in the brain’s cerebral cortex.
Researchers at Harvard’s Conte Center and the Center for Brain Science conduct pioneering behavioral and neurological studies to better understand the origins of neurological and psychiatric disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, anxiety, autism, depression, Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia. Thousands of users, consisting of university researchers and others affiliated with external organizations, create a remarkable amount of data at an order of magnitude greater than any other research groups, including gene sequencing.
The use of powerful scientific instruments, including ZEISS MultiSEM 505 electron microscope, placed an inordinate strain on the university’s legacy NAS storage. The NAS could not accommodate stringent demands for simultaneous data reads/writes, which created synchronization delays and calibration problems with the mission-critical microscopes. Moreover, constraints on storage availability caused resource contention among thousands of servers performing computational analysis. To alleviate these bottlenecks, FASRC deployed the GS7KX® to achieve the ideal balance of parallel performance and optimized availability.
Tweet this: .@ddn_limitless teams with @fasrc to speed neuroscience and behavioral research unlocking mysteries of mental illness and neurological disease http://bit.ly/2IFF4wt
“DDN’s scale-out, parallel architecture delivers the performance we need to keep stride with the rapid pace of scientific research and discovery at Harvard,” said Scott Yockel, Ph.D., director of research computing at Harvard’s FAS Division of Science. “The storage just runs as it’s supposed to, so there’s no contention for resources and no complaints from our users, which empowers us to focus on the research.”
At Harvard’s Lichtman Lab, electron microscopy is used to capture large volumes of mouse neocortex images at nanometer resolution, generating up to 3TB of data per hour at speeds of up to 6GBps. High-resolution images are generated from the ZEISS microscope’s 61 cameras and collected on eight PCs connected to the GS7KX via the GRIDScaler native Windows client. DDN’s increased storage speed and parallel processing streamline the collection, compression and preprocessing of more than 16,000 1GB files during a typical five-hour lab run.
“Harvard’s brain exploration is poised to revolutionize the entire field of neuroscience, which is why it’s so critical for DDN Storage to ensure the highest levels of scalability and reliability,” said Paul Bloch, DDN president and co-founder. “The GS7KX has been engineered to deliver high-speed data ingest from the most sophisticated instrumentation while supporting computational processing and large-scale data analysis to speed the rate of scientific discoveries.”
DDN’s team will be available throughout the Bio-IT World conference to discuss the FARSC installation as well as the latest DDN Storage innovations that are accelerating research and delivering deeper insights and quicker answers in life sciences.
Supporting Resources
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
Media Contacts:
DDN
Kurt Kuckein
Director of Marketing
kkuckein@ddn.com
IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of DDN
Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398
Kathleen Sullivan, 303-439-9365
ddn@igniteconsultinginc.com
©2018 All rights reserved. DDN Storage, DDN, GS7KX and GRIDScaler are trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.