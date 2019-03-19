DDN to Unveil Transformative Solutions for Accelerating AI, Analytics and Deep Learning at NVIDIA GTC 2019

In DDN booth #1211, the company will showcase the next generation of A³I reference architectures, which include NVIDIA’s DGX POD™, DGX-2™, and DDN’s AI400™ parallel storage appliance. Through industry standard benchmarks and customer use cases using the new reference architectures, DDN will demonstrate how it establishes higher levels of application acceleration when combining the power of GPUs with parallel storage systems. Featured use cases will include testing results from the Max Delbrück Center (MDC) for Molecular Medicine in conjunction with Zuse Institute Berlin (ZIB). MDC is a leading molecular biology and clinical research center in Germany, and ZIB is an interdisciplinary research institute for applied mathematics and data-intensive high-performance computing. MDC originally partnered with DDN in 2018 to greatly accelerate its applications and to efficiently manage large volumes of data. Using an A³I architecture with an NVIDIA DGX-1 system and an AI200™ from DDN, MDC was able to improve accuracy and precision within analyzed images while simultaneously accelerating training performance by 240 percent. More recent testing with an A³I architecture comprised of NVIDIA’s DGX-2 system and DDN’s AI400 revealed results that more than doubled previous improvements.