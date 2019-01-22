DDN’s Turnaround of Tintri Wins Information Technology Deal of the Year Award
Acquisition of Tintri, a Leader in Virtualized Data Insight and Automation, is Heralded by The M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – January 22, 2019 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the leader in at-scale storage solutions, today announced that its successful acquisition of Tintri® was selected as the Information Technology Deal of the Year in The M&A Advisor’s prestigious 13th Annual Turnaround Awards. The Annual M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards recognize the leading distressed M&A transactions, restructuring, refinancing, products and services, firms, and professionals in the United States and international markets. Nominations represented more than 275 participating companies and were judged by an independent jury of industry experts. The awards will be presented to the winners at a gala reception on March 28, 2019, at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.
DDN acquired Tintri in the summer of 2018 to expand its footprint in enterprise IT, gaining the industry’s leading data insight, automation and virtualized environment management solutions. The newly created Tintri by DDN division has heavily invested in rebuilding an expanded worldwide service and support infrastructure, and staffing engineering and customer-facing functions. These efforts have greatly improved customer satisfaction and have delivered revenue growth that exceeded expectations in its first full quarter of operation.
“We are honored that The M&A Advisor has recognized our acquisition and turnaround of Tintri with its prestigious Information Technology Deal of the Year award,” said Alex Bouzari, co-founder and chief executive officer of DDN. “Combining Tintri’s incredibly enthusiastic customers, talented team, compelling technology and half-billion-dollar installed base along with our significant investment commitment provides the ideal foundation to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction for enterprise IT customers as well as successful growth for years to come.”
Tintri by DDN continues to invest heavily in establishing new levels of world-class customer support and engineering. With strong revenue growth and rapid staffing across all functional areas, the organization continues its swift expansion phase, which will mark a flurry of activity throughout 2019 including the release of a highly expanded data insight and automation capability for enterprise IT virtualized environments code-named “Mystic.”
About Tintri by DDN
Tintri by DDN brings the future of data insight and automation to virtualized environments. The plug and play appliances enable IT teams to seamlessly and predictably create and manage virtualized environments at any scale and with the highest efficiency possible. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission-critical enterprise applications. Tintri solutions enable users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization’s needs to scale—the underpinnings of a modern data center. That’s why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri by DDN with enterprise cloud. For more information, visit www.tintri.com and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
