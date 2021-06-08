DDN A3I Solutions Win Second Consecutive Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award
DDN Honored for Innovation Facilitating the Integration of AI into Enterprise IT Infrastructures
CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 28, 2021 – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Artificial Intelligence Hardware Innovation Award” in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.
DDN was recognized for its A3I® (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) solutions which have been instrumental in facilitating the integration of AI into Enterprise IT infrastructures. DDN A3I storage is powerful, easy to deploy, and production-ready, incorporating AI-powered data management tools for unmatched performance and control to AI workflows.
DDN, in collaboration with NVIDIA, recently released its DGX PODTM reference architecture. Supporting anywhere from one to eight NVIDIA DGX™ A100 systems, A3I solutions make it much easier for enterprises to design, acquire and deploy supercomputing-like infrastructure without the complexity previously associated with these types of advanced workflows. Customers can now centralize AI data storage and processing. New cloud-like management facilitates the sharing of these consolidated resources with the security, support, and stability they require.
With new workload monitoring tools driven by a modern and intuitive UI, DDN advances its unprecedented granular real-time workload visibility by extending into the processing layer of workloads on DGX POD and NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ deployments. These deeper metrics enable the management of many users and hundreds of jobs.
“DDN is once again showcasing breakthrough AI technology, providing organizations with full-stack visibility of workloads for storage, network and compute – leveraging AI to easily identify and resolve issues faster, and ensuring available resource needs are met,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to once again recognize DDN as an AI Breakthrough Award winner as they empower organizations to simplify AI workflows and maximize their infrastructure investment with seamless growth.”
The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, deep learning, smart robotics, business intelligence, natural language processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
“Research has shown that a staggering nine out of ten AI initiatives fail due to the complexities of architecting and optimizing AI deployments and failing to take projects from prototype to production,” said Dr. James Coomer, vice president of products, DDN. “We are providing a breakthrough solution to address this issue, empowering organizations with a flexible and agile data storage platform that deploys quickly, is simple to grow, and reliably and intelligently handles massive amounts of dynamic data is essential to executing successfully.”
