DDN’s Yvonne Walker Recognized as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel
Experienced marketing professional honored for increasing DDN’s global presence through partnership expansion and channel program growth
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – May 24, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that CRN® has named Yvonne Walker, DDN’s partner and customer relations manager, to its prestigious 2018 Women of the Channel list. The professionals who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.
CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. In 2014, Yvonne joined DDN to manage the company’s global channel program and to develop measurable business opportunities, communications and marketing programs for key partners and resellers. In each year during her tenure at DDN, she has successfully fostered strong relationships and launched unique programs that are driving growth and revenue for DDN and its partners.
“Growing our channel program is one of our top objectives year after year. It is our goal to offer the most innovative and cost-optimized storage solutions that our partners can provide for their end customers,” said Kurt Kuckein, senior director of marketing at DDN. “Yvonne works closely with our partners to ensure they have the tools necessary to help them achieve their goals.”
“This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives.”
The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
