Storage Leader DDN Acquires Lustre File System Capability From Intel

“Over the past few years, Intel has enhanced the Lustre technology and contributed to a now thriving Lustre open-source ecosystem,” said Rajeeb Hazra, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise and Government, Data Center Group. “DDN has the expertise to provide continued development and seamless support for existing customers. Intel will continue to participate in the Lustre community and collaborate on open source technologies that enable our strategies and products.”

DDN will operate the Lustre team as an autonomous division within DDN, ensuring full and sustained support of the Lustre customer and partner ecosystem. The division will be run by industry veteran Robert Triendl, Senior VP at DDN, who has been instrumental in growing DDN’s involvement in Lustre over the past decade.

“Lustre users today are running some of the most critical and complex workloads in the industry. Lustre underpins leading deep learning and AI environments for autonomous vehicle development, supports the most demanding workflows in the life sciences and energy sectors, and enables powerful commercial analytics workflows in the cloud,” said Triendl. “This acquisition, and our continuing cooperation with Intel, will ensure that Lustre remains the world’s leading platform for compute and data-intensive workloads, scaling from small clusters running enterprise analytics to the world’s most powerful compute systems with tens of thousands of clients, while further expanding its capabilities in AI and Cloud.”