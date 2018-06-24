Storage Leader DDN Acquires Lustre File System Capability From Intel
DDN Invests in the Future of HPC; Enhances Analytics and Hybrid Cloud Through Intelligent Data Management
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 25, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced its acquisition of Intel’s Lustre File System business and related assets for undisclosed terms. This important acquisition reinforces DDN’s presence as the global market leader for data at scale, while providing Lustre customers with enhanced field support and a well-funded technology roadmap. The acquisition also enables DDN to expand Lustre’s leading position from high performance computing (HPC) and Exascale into high growth markets such as analytics, AI and hybrid cloud.
DDN has spent the past decade developing and bringing to market some of the most advanced technologies for data processing at scale targeted at on premise or hybrid cloud environments, including DDN’s SFA OS Big Data embedded software, its distributed cloud and object technology, and more recently its IME software suite for flash, NVMe and GPU acceleration. The acquisition of Intel’s Lustre file system capability is a bold move that combines the most advanced file system technology with DDN’s already substantial HPC, analytics and cloud product portfolio.
“We are very pleased to acquire from Intel all assets related to the open-source Lustre file system and to welcome into the DDN family an experienced software development team for which we have always had tremendous respect and admiration,” said Alex Bouzari, DDN Founder and CEO. “Over the next few years, we are going to invest significant resources to enhance usability and to broaden Lustre’s capabilities and feature set in the direction of flash-enabled performance, analytics, enterprise and hybrid cloud.”
Tweet this: Storage leader @DDN_Limitless acquires #Lustre File System business from @Intel; Has plans for growth and increased investment – http://bit.ly/2tvC9gf
Deployed in thousands of data centers in healthcare, energy, manufacturing, financial services, academia, research and HPC labs, and consistently earning the number one spot as the file system of choice for the world’s fastest computers, Lustre has long been recognized as the industry’s most advanced parallel file system technology.
“Over the past few years, Intel has enhanced the Lustre technology and contributed to a now thriving Lustre open-source ecosystem,” said Rajeeb Hazra, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise and Government, Data Center Group. “DDN has the expertise to provide continued development and seamless support for existing customers. Intel will continue to participate in the Lustre community and collaborate on open source technologies that enable our strategies and products.”
DDN will operate the Lustre team as an autonomous division within DDN, ensuring full and sustained support of the Lustre customer and partner ecosystem. The division will be run by industry veteran Robert Triendl, Senior VP at DDN, who has been instrumental in growing DDN’s involvement in Lustre over the past decade.
“Lustre users today are running some of the most critical and complex workloads in the industry. Lustre underpins leading deep learning and AI environments for autonomous vehicle development, supports the most demanding workflows in the life sciences and energy sectors, and enables powerful commercial analytics workflows in the cloud,” said Triendl. “This acquisition, and our continuing cooperation with Intel, will ensure that Lustre remains the world’s leading platform for compute and data-intensive workloads, scaling from small clusters running enterprise analytics to the world’s most powerful compute systems with tens of thousands of clients, while further expanding its capabilities in AI and Cloud.”
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
Media Contacts:
DDN
Kurt Kuckein
Director of Marketing
kkuckein@ddn.com
IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of DDN
Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398
Kathleen Sullivan, 303-439-9365
ddn@igniteconsultinginc.com
©2018 All rights reserved. DDN Storage, DDN and IME are trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.