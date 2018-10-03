Tintri Co-Founder Mark Gritter Joins Tintri by DDN as CTO to Lead Analytics and Server Virtualization Vision

“Mark is a visionary who has successfully architected the future of enterprise data management for more than a decade, helping to establish Tintri as the leader in enterprise analytics and server virtualization,” said Alex Bouzari, co-founder and CEO of DDN. “His vision and expertise will be instrumental in creating best-in-class data solutions that deliver ever increasing levels of insight, automation and simplicity to the enterprise.”

Tintri’s server virtualization, DevOps, and VDI software suite automates and simplifies storage management and delivers predictive insight into data for the enterprise. Capabilities include advanced analytics, 10X speed up of VM migration, clone and refresh of terabyte-sized databases within seconds, storage vMotion enablement with zero load on the host, and handling of thousands of VMs in a single datastore.

“Tintri products have delivered powerful insight and server virtualization capabilities to enterprises for many years,” said Gritter. “With DDN’s broad market reach, significant financial investments, and synergistic data storage technologies, I’m inspired to lead Tintri by DDN’s engineering innovation into broader data management, analytics and hybrid cloud areas.”

DDN is rapidly growing the Tintri by DDN engineering, support and technical teams, with a goal of one hundred hires by year end. The entire Tintri product line is available for purchase from Tintri by DDN, including the EC6000 and T1000 all-flash arrays and the hybrid flash T800 series. Unified management is provided through Tintri Global Center and real-time and predictive analytics is provided via Tintri Analytics.