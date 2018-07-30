DDN Reseller Agreement with Tintri Gives Immediate Support to Tintri Customers

New DDN and Tintri reseller agreement provides immediate support and product continuity across the entire Tintri product line to customers worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – July 30, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations, today announced it has entered into a global reseller agreement with Tintri.

This agreement allows DDN to provide Tintri customers with products, services and system expansion for their Tintri platforms. In parallel, DDN has been rapidly building a world-class team with new hires in engineering, support, customer service, field technical engineering and sales to deliver outstanding service and long-term continuity to Tintri customers around the world.

“We are delighted to be able to provide immediate support to Tintri customers worldwide,” said Alex Bouzari, DDN CEO and co-founder. “DDN’s 20-year track record of stellar customer satisfaction plus Tintri’s outstanding technology for virtual environments is the perfect match. Tintri end users, resellers, VARs and distributors worldwide can now fully rely on DDN to support their business and mission-critical enterprise environments.”

Tintri, which recently filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with DDN on July 18, 2018, whereby DDN has offered to acquire substantially all the assets of Tintri.