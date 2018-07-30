DDN Reseller Agreement with Tintri Gives Immediate Support to Tintri Customers
New DDN and Tintri reseller agreement provides immediate support and product continuity across the entire Tintri product line to customers worldwide
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – July 30, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations, today announced it has entered into a global reseller agreement with Tintri.
This agreement allows DDN to provide Tintri customers with products, services and system expansion for their Tintri platforms. In parallel, DDN has been rapidly building a world-class team with new hires in engineering, support, customer service, field technical engineering and sales to deliver outstanding service and long-term continuity to Tintri customers around the world.
“We are delighted to be able to provide immediate support to Tintri customers worldwide,” said Alex Bouzari, DDN CEO and co-founder. “DDN’s 20-year track record of stellar customer satisfaction plus Tintri’s outstanding technology for virtual environments is the perfect match. Tintri end users, resellers, VARs and distributors worldwide can now fully rely on DDN to support their business and mission-critical enterprise environments.”
Tintri, which recently filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with DDN on July 18, 2018, whereby DDN has offered to acquire substantially all the assets of Tintri.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
About Tintri
Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR) offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds—to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission-critical enterprise applications. Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization’s needs to scale—the underpinnings of a modern data center. That’s why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri with enterprise cloud. For more information, visit www.tintri.com and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri. Tintri has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website and the Twitter account of @Tintri as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
