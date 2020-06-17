Transforming Drug Discovery at Recursion with DDN AI Platforms

In collaboration with DDN’s domain experts, Recursion initially created a proof of concept, encompassing DDN’s EXAScaler ES400NV® and ES7990X® parallel filesystem appliances that were later scaled to 2PBs of capacity for staging ML models. An all-flash layer was employed as a front-end to the file system supported by ample spinning disk and the first 64K of each file is stubbed to this layer, which then accelerates access to the first part of the data before streaming the rest to spinning disk.