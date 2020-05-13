Yvonne Walker Recognized as One of CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel
CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Yvonne Walker, senior manager of partner and customer experience, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations.
As senior manager of partner and customer experience at DDN, Walker is responsible for managing DDN’s global channel program where she develops business opportunities, communications and marketing plans for partners and resellers. Leveraging DDN’s Intelligent Infrastructure portfolio which delivers the most comprehensive set of data-centric AI-enabled solutions, her focus is to foster strong relationships and launch unique programs that drive revenue.
Walker has been recognized as one of CRN’s Women of the Channel for four consecutive years. The CRN editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel. The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”
The 2020 Women of the Channel are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Walker is dedicated to delivering the highest quality partner programs that provide DDN’s Intelligent Infrastructure solutions with the utmost flexibility, speed at any scale and data insight on-premise and in multicloud settings, to always exceed customer and partner needs.
“CRN plays a key role in providing unique industry intelligence, forward-looking insight and acknowledging the many talented women leading trends and developments in the industry,” said Walker. “The expansion of DDN’s channel program is a result of our strong relationships with key partners and our commitment to providing partners with creative marketing tools, product training and best-in-class technology needed to resolve complex data challenges.” To learn more about DDN’s PartnerLink channel partners program, visit: partnerlink.ddn.com.