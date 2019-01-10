5G is coming this year. Here’s what you need to know

A big technology shift will finally begin this year. It’s a once-in-a-decade upgrade to our wireless systems that will start reaching mobile phone users in a matter of months.

But this is not just about faster smartphones. The transition to fifth-generation cellular networks — known as 5G for short — will affect many other kinds of devices, including industrial robots, security cameras, drones and cars that send traffic data to one another. This new era will leap ahead of current wireless technology, known as 4G, by offering mobile internet speeds that will let people download movies within seconds and most likely bring big changes to video games, sports and shopping.