Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife divorcing after 25 years

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing, ending a 25-year marriage that played a role in the creation of an e-commerce company that made Bezos one of the world’s wealthiest people.

The decision to divorce comes after a trial separation, according to a statement posted Wednesday on Jeff Bezos’ Twitter account. He and his wife both signed the announcement, which ended with a vow to remain “cherished friends.”

“If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” the couple said.

Left unanswered was one of the biggest sticking points in any divorce: How the assets amassed during the marriage will be divided.