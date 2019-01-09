Ousted Pixar co-founder John Lasseter to join Skydance Media

John Lasseter, the Pixar co-founder who was forced to resign from the Walt Disney Co. in June after complaints about unwanted touching in the workplace, will join Skydance Media, a production company affiliated with Paramount Pictures.

David Ellison, who founded Skydance in 2010 with money from his father, Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, said Wednesday that Lasseter had been named the head of a relatively new department, Skydance Animation. Lasseter, 61, will start this month.

“John is a singular creative and executive talent whose impact on the animation industry cannot be overstated,” Ellison said in a statement. “And yet we did not enter into this decision lightly.