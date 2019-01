Ship traffic, January 12

Ship traffic

Due to arrive today

SHIP

FROM

PORT

Cape Town Highway

Yokohama, Japan

BNC

CMA CGM Pelleas

Los Angeles

OAK

Conti Crystal

Los Angeles

OAK

Ever Eagle

Los Angeles

OAK

Gudrun Maersk

Los Angeles

OAK

Libra Leader

Long Beach

BNC

MSC Branka

Long Beach

OAK

NYK Artemis

Los Angeles

OAK

Due to depart today

SHIP

TO

PORT

Bay Bridge

Tokyo

OAK

CMA CGM A Lincoln

Fuqing, China

OAK

Esperance Bay

Savona, Italy

SFO

Ever Liberal

Tokyo

OAK

Fengning

Port Unknown

SFO

Genco Lorraine

Rizhao, China

SFO

Glovis Captain

Port Unknown

SFO

Mol Motivator

Tokyo

OAK

NYK Diana

Tokyo

OAK

Source: S.F. Marine Exchange