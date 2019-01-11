Ship traffic, January 14
Ship traffic
Due to arrive today
SHIP
FROM
PORT
Cape Kortia
Los Angeles
OAK
CMA CGM Amazon
Los Angeles
OAK
Dallas Express
Vancouver, B.C.
OAK
Manoa
Seattle
OAK
Mol Brilliance
Long Beach
OAK
President Eisenhower
San Pedro, L.A. County
OAK
Due to depart today
SHIP
TO
PORT
Cap Patton
Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico
OAK
Cape Town Highway
Lazaro Cardenas
BNC
Hamburg Bridge
Tokyo
OAK
Hyperion Highway
Lazaro Cardenas
BNC
Istra Ace
San Diego
RCH
Libra Leader
Toyohashi, Japan
BNC
Morning Menad
Port Unknown
BNC
Orion Bay
Port Unknow
SFO
Southern Highway
Chiba, Japan
BNC
YM Maturity
Keelung, Taiwan
OAK
Source: S.F. Marine Exchange