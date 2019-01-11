Ship traffic, January 14

Ship traffic

Due to arrive today

SHIP

FROM

PORT

Cape Kortia

Los Angeles

OAK

CMA CGM Amazon

Los Angeles

OAK

Dallas Express

Vancouver, B.C.

OAK

Manoa

Seattle

OAK

Mol Brilliance

Long Beach

OAK

President Eisenhower

San Pedro, L.A. County

OAK

Due to depart today

SHIP

TO

PORT

Cap Patton

Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico

OAK

Cape Town Highway

Lazaro Cardenas

BNC

Hamburg Bridge

Tokyo

OAK

Hyperion Highway

Lazaro Cardenas

BNC

Istra Ace

San Diego

RCH

Libra Leader

Toyohashi, Japan

BNC

Morning Menad

Port Unknown

BNC

Orion Bay

Port Unknow

SFO

Southern Highway

Chiba, Japan

BNC

YM Maturity

Keelung, Taiwan

OAK

Source: S.F. Marine Exchange