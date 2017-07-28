DDN Pledges Absolute Support to the HPC Community as Many Users Are Left in Disarray with Seagate Shutting Down Its ClusterStor Business

As Seagate Prepares to Lay off 600 More People, Leaving its HPC Customers Worldwide in a Tough Spot, Market Leader DDN Steps Up and Reaffirms Its Support and Dedication to an HPC Market It Has Served Loyally and Passionately for 20 Years

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – July 28, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that, with an unwavering 20-year dedication to HPC and large-scale storage systems and thousands of

mission-critical customers, it is stepping up its efforts to provide an immediate path to safety for the many users left stranded in the wake of Seagate shutting down its ClusterStor product line.