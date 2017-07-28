DDN Pledges Absolute Support to the HPC Community as Many Users Are Left in Disarray with Seagate Shutting Down Its ClusterStor Business

As Seagate Prepares to Lay off 600 More People, Leaving its HPC Customers Worldwide in a Tough Spot, Market Leader DDN Steps Up and Reaffirms Its Support and Dedication to an HPC Market It Has Served Loyally and Passionately for 20 Years
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – July 28, 2017
DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that, with an unwavering 20-year dedication to HPC and large-scale storage systems and thousands of
mission-critical customers, it is stepping up its efforts to provide an immediate path to safety for the many users left stranded in the wake of Seagate shutting down its ClusterStor product line.
Alex Bouzari and Paul Bloch started DDN two decades ago with a true commitment to HPC. DDN rapidly grew to become the market leader in this industry, delivering significant innovations for thousands of mission-critical customers worldwide, from high-performance block and file storage systems, to object storage, SSD solutions, burst buffers and many other industry firsts. With hundreds of millions of dollars invested to serve the HPC industry, DDN’s founders have never been more bullish and passionate about HPC.
“It is a sad day when an industry built on long-term commitments is left in disarray, but DDN is stepping up to manage a smooth transition into the safe, stable, high-performance and industry-winning storage solutions to which every HPC customer is entitled,” said Alex Bouzari, DDN co-founder and CEO. “We created DDN to provide a higher standard of excellence for storage in the HPC industry, and will continue to do so. Ours is the opposite of a short-term whim, or accounting experiments that some large conglomerates engage in, ignoring the devastation that will hit their customers after they walk away abruptly from their failed experiment.”
“DDN’s pledge is to deliver the very best and most versatile storage solutions in the world to our HPC customers. We are offering, starting immediately, a full range of very advantageous storage upgrade and file system support programs to our stranded friends following this announcement,” said Paul Bloch, DDN co-founder and president. “DDN will craft the ideal mix of Spectrum Scale™ (GPFS), Lustre*, disk, SSD, burst buffer, block, file and object storage systems to meet and exceed all HPC customer requirements, present and future.”
DDN’s storage solutions have been designed and perfected for two decades to address the specific needs of HPC and high-performance workloads and applications. Among many other benefits, DDN offers:
- The undisputed, very best “performance uptime” of the market
- An unequaled range of disk and SSD-based solutions for best-in-class and open solutions truly tailored to HPC customer needs
- SFA® storage appliances, IME® SSD software and WOS® object storage to protect HPC customer investments today and tomorrow against unpredictable constraints
- DDN appliances that are here to stay and that provide ideal and sustainable return on investment without redesign hassle
- A continued commitment to deploy and support turnkey HPC data ecosystems, including Lustre and Spectrum Scale systems
For details on DDN’s storage upgrade and file system support programs, please contact DDN at info@ddn.com.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For almost 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
