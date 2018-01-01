With DDN A3I solutions, data scientists, researchers and AI team members are able to focus their full attention on what really matters – turning data into valuable insights at unprecedented velocity and accuracy.

DDN A3I solutions enable and accelerate end-to-end data pipelines for AI and DL workflows of all scale running on fully integrated GPU compute platforms. They are designed to provide extreme amounts of performance and capacity through a tight integration between DDN and NVIDIA platforms. Every layer of hardware and software engaged in delivering and storing data is optimized for fast, responsive and reliable file access.