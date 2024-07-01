DDN AI400X2 Turbo Acknowledged for Accelerating Generative AI and Large Language Model Adoption in Globally Recognized Annual Awards Program

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – July 1, 2024 – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced that it has earned its fourth “AI Hardware Innovation Award,” resulting in five consecutive annual award recognitions in the prestigious AI Breakthrough Awards program. For the past seven years, AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, has recognized the top companies, technologies, and products in the AI market globally.

This year, DDN was commended for the newest addition to its industry-leading AI solutions portfolio that serves various industries by efficiently unlocking the full capabilities of customers’ GPU-based infrastructure, the AI400X2 Turbo. Introduced at the beginning of 2024, the AI400X2 Turbo builds on the strength of DDN’s trusted and proven AI appliances and was specifically developed for the most demanding AI customers, like GPU clouds, national AI cloud providers and generative AI developers.

“As organizations continue to amplify their AI applications and expand data capacity, they need solutions that can handle these massive workloads at an even faster rate,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “DDN’s AI400X2 Turbo supplies faster performance and expanded connectivity options, leading to increased efficiency of AI frameworks and software libraries, and high-performing GPUs. We’re so pleased to recognize the AI400X2 Turbo with our ‘AI Hardware Innovation Award!’”

Accelerating production AI applications for data centers and the cloud by 10x over comparable AI storage solutions at a fraction of the power, the AI400X2 Turbo delivers more AI training time to GPU clusters, enhancing data center profitability and ROI by 30%. The increase in hardware performance in the AI400X2 Turbo is complemented by DDN’s software optimizations that streamline data movement through all parts of the AI infrastructure stack from the storage, through the network, to the GPUs, and directly into applications. These significant efficiency gains contribute to both lower costs and better predictive capabilities.

“Data storage is a vital aspect in driving AI infrastructure and software libraries, businesses require the highest quality in their technology investments to increase efficiency and performance in their workloads,” shared Jyothi Swaroop, chief marketing officer, DDN. “DDN’s fifth consecutive AI Breakthrough Awards win is a testament to the solutions we provide to advance AI adoption. We are honored to receive the 2024 award recognition for the DDN AI400X2 Turbo as this appliance was specifically created to accelerate efficiency, performance and power for massive GPU clouds, large-scale Gen AI and large language models.”

This year’s AI Breakthrough program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, in categories such as Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications, and many more. A list of all the featured winners for the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards can be found here: AI Breakthrough 2024 Award Winners.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at.

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

pr@ddn.com

Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN

Sharon Sumrit

DDN@walt.com

©2024 All rights reserved. DDN is a trademark or registered trademark owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.