The Future of AI Has Arrived with DDN Infinia 2.0

AI is transforming industries, but managing the data behind it is just as critical as building the models themselves. AI innovation is often hindered by complex infrastructure, data silos, and inefficiencies. DDN Infinia 2.0 goes Beyond Artificial—Making AI Real by eliminating these barriers with a revolutionary AI data intelligence platform.

Data intelligence—the ability to quickly access the essential knowledge within data through metadata—is the key to AI acceleration. Designed to simplify, accelerate, and unify AI data workflows across core, cloud, and edge, DDN Infinia 2.0 ensures seamless data access and activation—without the need for reformatting or reconfiguration. Now, enterprises can move beyond the constraints of traditional data infrastructure and unlock real AI innovation with true agility, speed, and scale for AI data analytics, inferencing, model preparation and loading.

A Paradigm Shift in AI Data Management

“Infinia 2.0 represents a paradigm shift in how Enterprises and Cloud Providers gain value from AI while safely managing and optimizing AI data workloads,” said Alex Bouzari, CEO at DDN. “85 of the Fortune 500 businesses run their AI and HPC applications on DDN’s Data Intelligence Platform.

“With Infinia, we accelerate customers’ data analytics and AI frameworks with orders of magnitude faster model training and accurate real-time insights while future-proofing GPU efficiency and power usage. Infinia integrates seamlessly into cloud-native ecosystems, delivers the safest multi-tenancy, and mixes enterprise and cloud AI ROI without disrupting existing IT infrastructures.”

The need for AI-native data infrastructure has never been greater. Infinia 2.0 bridges the gap between data infrastructure and AI acceleration, offering a fully software-defined, hardware-agnostic platform that eliminates traditional bottlenecks. From enterprise AI and autonomous systems to sovereign AI and AI factories, Infinia 2.0 is designed to maximize GPU efficiency, drive real-time analytics, and reduce power consumption in data centers by up to 10x.

Paul Bloch, Co-founder and President of DDN, adds: “Whether you’re a CXO of an enterprise looking to kickstart and accelerate your AI initiatives or a data scientist seeking to supercharge AI applications with the most performant and scalable data fabric, DDN’s Infinia is the only answer. Our platform has already been deployed at some of the world’s largest AI factories and cloud environments, proving its capability to support mission-critical AI operations at scale.”

What Makes Infinia 2.0 Revolutionary?

Infinia 2.0 is purpose-built for AI inference, data analytics, model preparation and loading, eliminating inefficiencies that slow down AI pipelines. It provides a single, unified AI data intelligence platform with a 100x boost in AI data acceleration and 10x reduction in power consumption and cooling needs.

1. Unified AI Data Intelligence Platform

A unified view of globally distributed datasets, eliminating data silos and empowering more reliable AI insights.

Real-time AI data pipelines for AI/ML training, inference, and GenAI.

Seamless integrations with NVIDIA NeMo, NIMs, Trino, Apache Spark, TensorFlow, and PyTorch.

Multi-protocol data access (object, block, and others) for enhanced flexibility.

100x faster metadata processing, accelerating AI data workflows.

Event-driven data movement, ensuring data is always in the right place at the right time.

100% software-defined architecture that is hardware aware, optimizing performance without infrastructure lock-in.

2. Unrivaled Performance & Efficiency

100x faster object lists per second than AWS.

10x faster AI workloads with 100x better efficiency than Hadoop.

25x faster querying for AI model training and inference.

TBs/sec bandwidth & sub-millisecond latency, outperforming AWS S3 Express by 10X.

3. Sustainable, Cost-Effective AI

10x reduction in power and cooling needs for sustainable AI operations.

100PB in a single rack at ¼ the footprint of competing solutions.

Intelligent metadata-driven automation, minimizing egress costs.

4. Proven Reliability & Security at Scale

99.999%+ uptime, with end-to-end encryption and certificate-based access.

Scales from terabytes to exabytes, supporting up to 100,000+ GPUs and 1 million clients simultaneously in a single deployment.

Network erasure coding and automated QoS, ensuring data integrity.

Native multi-tenancy, enabling secure and cost-efficient AI scalability.

AI Leaders Endorse Infinia 2.0

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, affirms: “By leveraging accelerated computing and AI, Infinia transforms raw data into actionable intelligence—extracting meaning, embedding knowledge, and delivering insights at unprecedented speed and efficiency. This level of efficiency is what makes our collaboration with DDN so powerful, driving the next era of AI computing.”

Charles Liang, CEO of Supermicro, echoes this sentiment: “Together with DDN’s best-in-class Infinia platform and our workload-optimized server solutions, we finished the world’s largest AI data center in just 122 days.”

The Future of AI Data Management is Here

With over 25 years of expertise in designing world-leading AI and high-performance data solutions, DDN is once again pushing the boundaries of AI and data intelligence. Infinia 2.0 is the definitive AI data platform, ensuring enterprises, cloud providers, and AI factories can supercharge their AI initiatives without compromise.

From next-gen LLMs and GenAI to autonomous systems and sovereign AI, DDN Infinia 2.0 is the future of AI data intelligence—driving unparalleled scalability, simplicity, and cost efficiency.

