DDN Secures Top Position on CRN’s Cloud 100 List for 2025

Chatsworth, CA – [January 29, 2025] – DDN, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and data intelligence solutions, has been recognized on the 2025 Cloud 100 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This prestigious CRN list spotlights 100 leading channel-focused cloud companies across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, management, security, software, and storage.

“DDN is at the forefront of the data intelligence revolution, empowering organizations with unmatched AI-driven performance, efficiency, and scalability,” said Alex Bouzari, CEO at DDN. “Over the past seven years, we have consistently delivered better, safer, and more power-efficient AI business outcomes to the world’s leading innovators. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on achieving undisputed market leadership by exceeding expectations and driving the future of AI. We appreciate CRN for putting a spotlight on how we are delighting our clients with DDN’s unmatched technology.”

CRN Cloud 100 companies demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors that are well-positioned to help them build cloud portfolios that drive their success.

“As customer cloud needs accelerate, particularly in the face of expanding needs for digital transformation and AI-based solutions, cloud innovation has become more important than ever,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each company on this year’s Cloud 100 list is breaking new ground delivering products and services that empower solution providers to expand their cloud offerings and meet their customers’ requirements. We look forward to seeing how these companies continue to advance cloud computing in the coming year.”

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN magazine. To view the list online, please visit www.crn.com/cloud100.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

