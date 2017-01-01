SFA14KX® Family
THE WORLD’S FASTEST HYBRID SSD AND DISK, HIGH DENSITY EMBEDDED STORAGE PLATFORM
To address the comprehensive needs of HPC environments, the revolutionary DDN SFA14KX Hybrid and Hyper-Converged Solution is the highest performance architecture in the industry that delivers 60GB/s, 6 Million IOPs and industry-leading density in a single 4U appliance, making it the largest single leap forward in performance of any large scale storage solution.
DATA GROWTH IS A CHALLENGE AND A STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY
One of the biggest continuous challenges in HPC is the ability to manage and take advantage of huge data growth. Compute performance increases at a much faster rate than storage media performance while data is growing faster than compute, making storage the most strategic component of the high performance data center performance.
Technologies have only provided help in at least one dimension: access, performance or growth. New flash products raise the performance of an individual drive. Higher performance networks will drive data into and out of compute faster. New technologies like burst buffers will speed applications. But each of these alleviates only one part of the problem.
INTRODUCING THE MOST ADVANCED AND COMPLETE HPC STORAGE PLATFORM
By integrating the latest high-performance technologies from silicon, to interconnect, memory and storage, the SFA14KX changes the future of HPC architecture design. The revolutionary DDN SFA14KX is the highest performance block storage and hyper-converged platform in the industry today with an architecture that harnesses the power of the latest technologies, accelerates them with DDN high-performance software features and balances them to deliver the fastest performance with the lowest latency.
SFA14KX and SFA14KXE harnesses the power of the latest technologies, accelerating and balancing them with DDN-unique features to deliver the fastest performance with the lowest latency. Intelligent caching and full bandwidth infrastructure delivers maximum advantage from SAS based SSDs, NVME and HDDs. Non-blocking internal PCI-e and 12Gb SAS fabrics ensure fast, low latency data access while high performance networking connectivity options like InifiniBand™, Intel® Omni-Path, FC, Ethernet significantly reduce the number of ports, cables and network devices lowering acquisition and administrative costs.
SFA14KX delivers an unmatched number of SSD and spinning drives in the least amount of space, making it also the most dense storage solution on the market. This extreme level of density makes the SFA14KX ideal for data centers with limited space, or any high-performance environment needing to expand capacity without adding the complexity of many appliances to manage and the cost of powering and cooling a large number of controllers.
WORLD'S FASTEST HYPER-CONVERGED ARCHITECTURE
Delivers more than 6 million IOPS, 60GB/sec and the highest density storage in 4U available in the industry today. Ingests, analyzes and distributes data at top speeds to deliver results many times faster than competing systems.
UNPRECEDENTED PER RACK PERFORMANCE
Delivers up to 9PB in a single rack and up to 16X the per rack performance of its closest competitor. The decreased data center footprint reduces both cost and complexity
HIGHEST EFFICIENCY FOR MIXED WORKLOADS
Handles small, large and mixed IO workloads that would cripple most systems built for high performance.
EMBEDDED PCIE FABRIC
The only hardware platform that hosts applications on an embedded PCI-e fabric to deliver up to 10 times the latency reduction from application to memory to storage
INDUSTRY-LEADING PERFORMANCE
Delivers up to 10X the performance of previous SFA generations and up to 40X the performance of competing platforms with more than 5X the IOPS of DDN’s closest competitor.
FLEXIBLE, MULTI-DIMENSIONAL FILE SYSTEM SCALING
Scales up or scales out to allow users to buy only what they need, to optimize performance, density or both
WIDEST BREADTH OF INTERCONNECT OPTIONS
Interconnect options include InfiniBand, Omni-Path, Fibre Channel and Ethernet, and leverages NVMe memory along with Solid State and hard disk storage
MANAGEMENT SIMPLICITY AT SCALE
With utmost simplicity at scale, the solution’s convergence benefits reduce administration costs up to 70%
“We are excited to see DDN’s fresh approach and outside-the-box thinking as it delivers truly game-changing solutions that solve data access, workflow and analytics challenges.”
George Crump, President, Storage Switzerland
RESOLVING BIG DATA CHALLENGESOur SFA Architecture is designed to scale over 1TB/s and support 10/s of petabytes of storage capacity in a
compact and energy efficient data center footprint