To address the comprehensive needs of HPC environments, the revolutionary DDN SFA14KX Hybrid and Hyper-Converged Solution is the highest performance architecture in the industry that delivers 60GB/s, 6 Million IOPs and industry-leading density in a single 4U appliance, making it the largest single leap forward in performance of any large scale storage solution.

DATA GROWTH IS A CHALLENGE AND A STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY

One of the biggest continuous challenges in HPC is the ability to manage and take advantage of huge data growth. Compute performance increases at a much faster rate than storage media performance while data is growing faster than compute, making storage the most strategic component of the high performance data center performance.

Technologies have only provided help in at least one dimension: access, performance or growth. New flash products raise the performance of an individual drive. Higher performance networks will drive data into and out of compute faster. New technologies like burst buffers will speed applications. But each of these alleviates only one part of the problem.

INTRODUCING THE MOST ADVANCED AND COMPLETE HPC STORAGE PLATFORM

By integrating the latest high-performance technologies from silicon, to interconnect, memory and storage, the SFA14KX changes the future of HPC architecture design. The revolutionary DDN SFA14KX is the highest performance block storage and hyper-converged platform in the industry today with an architecture that harnesses the power of the latest technologies, accelerates them with DDN high-performance software features and balances them to deliver the fastest performance with the lowest latency.

SFA14KX and SFA14KXE harnesses the power of the latest technologies, accelerating and balancing them with DDN-unique features to deliver the fastest performance with the lowest latency. Intelligent caching and full bandwidth infrastructure delivers maximum advantage from SAS based SSDs, NVME and HDDs. Non-blocking internal PCI-e and 12Gb SAS fabrics ensure fast, low latency data access while high performance networking connectivity options like InifiniBand™, Intel® Omni-Path, FC, Ethernet significantly reduce the number of ports, cables and network devices lowering acquisition and administrative costs.

SFA14KX delivers an unmatched number of SSD and spinning drives in the least amount of space, making it also the most dense storage solution on the market. This extreme level of density makes the SFA14KX ideal for data centers with limited space, or any high-performance environment needing to expand capacity without adding the complexity of many appliances to manage and the cost of powering and cooling a large number of controllers.