As high performance environments grow they put increasing pressure on their I/O infrastructure. Even when processing small amounts of data, a parallel file system can be absolutely crippled by different types of I/O access.

The new approach to solving file system bottlenecks in performance sensitive environments is to add a layer of flash. How this is implemented makes all the difference.

DDN’s Infinite Memory Engine (IME) is a flash-native data cache that scales out to cost-effectively solve I/O scale and bottleneck challenges. Available as software-only, commodity-based appliance or custom appliance, IME is unlike traditional flash caches and flash tiers resident in servers or storage, IME can both accept I/O at the rate compute creates it and optimize it for file system ingest. The result is predictable, fast application performance with 1/10th to 1/100th the storage hardware.