EXAScaler®
Data-intensive workflows in Research, Government, Energy and Earth Sciences are driving analytics and modeling to extreme levels of fidelity in areas like materials modeling, ignition, brain mapping, climate studies, forecasting and more.
Exponential growth in data inputs is required to fuel every significant step taken to close the gap between a model and the physical world. This data growth profile puts storage infrastructure squarely in the critical path – driving requirements for extreme, dependable performance that scales.
Developed to overcome the toughest storage and data management challenges in extreme, data-intensive environments, DDN EXAScaler appliances scale up and/or out, leveraging a SSD-accelerated, hyper-converged, parallel architecture to deliver industry-leading performance and efficiency for HPC Big Data workflows.
EXTREME PERFORMANCE AND SCALE, NEW TECHNOLOGIES AND OPEN SOURCE
Researchers are the most demanding user community in HPC. To boost research productivity, advanced high performance sites are moving to centralized storage models. A centralized storage approach allows them to provide data access speeds to feed more concurrent projects at higher data rates, incorporate best-of-breed open source and new technology wherever possible, and improve cost-effectiveness and management overhead. A primary requirement when building centralized storage infrastructure is the power to grow to support site-wide data needs, even over multiple clusters or generations of clusters.
DDN EXAScaler – THE INDUSTRY’S MOST ADVANCED LUSTRE APPLIANCE
DDN builds on the experience of over a decade of Lustre development, system design, implementation and support to deliver the EXAScaler line of Lustre appliances. EXAScaler combines the industry’s most powerful storage architecture with the leading Lustre distribution – Intel Enterprise Edition for Lustre, DDN integration tools, system monitoring tools and deep bench of Lustre experts across engineering, pre-sales and support. The result is the industry’s fastest, most advanced Lustre appliance, proven in the most demanding environments in HPC.
EXASCALER FEATURES & CAPABILITIES
LUSTRE MADE SIMPLE TO DEPLOY & MANAGEArrives at your door as a fully configured appliance, reducing Lustre deployments from weeks to hours.
THE PROVEN AT-SCALE SUPERCHARGED BLUEPRINTMore Supercomputing sites choose DDN than all other vendors combined.
A VARIETY OF RIGHT-SIZED STORAGE APPLIANCESChoose from small, large and server-less configurations
DRIVE DATA MANAGEMENT COSTS DOWNEXASclaer’s appliance-based approach is engineered to provide significant savings.
GO SERVERLESS WITH AN EMBEDDED FILE SYSTEMReduces cost, complexity and latency by embedding the file system right inside the storage controller.
SCALABLE BUILDING BLOCK ARCHITECTUREAllows seamless & simple expansion on demand: Individually scale performance or capacity with optimized & predictable TCO.
MANAGE THE BIG DATA LIFECYCLE, SIMPLYRemoves complexity and the need for multiple, disparate management tools for production & cloud storage systems . . .
|Security Enhancements and Multi Level Security for High Performance Lustre File System Environments
Product Manager Carlos Aoki Thomas presents Security Enhancements and Multi Level Security for High Performance Lustre File System Environments at SC16
DDN has long been a partner of choice for organizations that need to scale far beyond conventional file system limits. DDN continues to reaffirm its position at the vanguard of the scalable systems marketplace, and therefore as one of the storage leaders of the contemporary Big Data era.
Mark Peters, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group
RESOLVING BIG DATA CHALLENGESOur SFA Architecture is designed to scale over 1TB/s and support 10/s of petabytes of storage capacity in a
compact and energy efficient data center footprint