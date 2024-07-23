Beyond Artificial AI Data Summit at ISC25
Hamburg, DE | 10th June | 2PM-4PM (CEST)

The Data Platform That Turns AI Ambition Into Advantage
DDN and Google Cloud Partner to Accelerate Scalable AI Performance Across Cloud and Enterprise
NVIDIA Relies on DDN to Help Shape the Future of AI
Latest from DDN

DDN Launches AI400X3 and Infinia 2.1 at ISC 2025
June 6, 2025
PEARC25 | Columbus, OH
June 6, 2025
Ask the Experts: From HPC to AI – What Infrastructure Leaders Need to Know 
June 5, 2025
DDN for Life Sciences

DDN helps life sciences teams remove data barriers and optimize AI pipeline for genomics, imaging, and real-time diagnostics.

AI-Powered Industries Run Faster with DDN

DDN continues to set the pace for AI infrastructure, powering the most demanding workloads in the world.

Sovereign AI & National Security

Government AI programs trust DDN for real-time intelligence, autonomous decision-making, and AI-powered cybersecurity.
AI Cloud & Service Providers

Hyperscalers, NCPs, and CSPs run AI services at a global scale with DDN.
Autonomous AI & Mobility

Smarter AI. Faster training. Safer autonomous systems.
Financial Services & Trading

AI-driven risk modeling, fraud detection, and high-frequency trading without delays.
Life Sciences & Drug Discovery

Genomic research, bioinformatics, and AI-driven medical breakthroughs move 10X faster with DDN.

The Data Intelligence Platform Fueling the World’s Most Demanding AI

xAI

DDN Powers xAI’s Next-Gen AI Models
The data backbone for cutting-edge AI research.

Jump Trading

Jump Trading Headling Here
Leading data and research-driven trading firm.

Helmholtz Munich

Helmholtz Munich Drives Medical AI Breakthroughs
AI-driven genomic research moves 10X faster.

10xFaster AI performance for AI at Scale
10xROI with lower power, footprint, and operational costs
10xFaster deployments for seamless edge, core & cloud Integration

AI Without Limits – Built for Practitioners Who Push What’s Possible

DDN’s Data Intelligence Platform is purpose-built for AI practitioners building and scaling real-world AI, delivering the performance, efficiency, and flexibility your models demand across edge, core, and cloud.

Whether you’re training multi-billion parameter models, running real-time inference, or orchestrating complex pipelines, DDN eliminates the data bottlenecks slowing you down.

4x Faster Data and Model Loading
15x Faster Checkpointing
25x Lower Latency
Increase AI training speeds by 35%

Partnering to Shape the Future of AI

When AI leaders need performance without compromise, they turn to the trusted data platform behind some of the world’s most advanced NVIDIA-powered AI environments. DDN partners with NVIDIA, Supermicro, Google Cloud, and leading Al innovators to deliver:

Unrivaled

Performance at scale, maximizing Al efficiency and accelerating time to insight.

AI-Optimized

Storage for large-scale LLMs, generative Al, and deep learning.

Seamless

Cloud and on-prem integration, ensuring data is always where it’s needed.

Stop Wasting GPUs – Feed Them Faster, Train Smarter, Scale Effortlessly with DDN

Try our GPU ROI Calculator now! Idle GPUs = Lost ROI. Sluggish data pipelines throttle performance, bottleneck AI training, and leave costly GPUs underutilized. DDN eliminates delays with TB/s throughput, ultra-fast checkpointing, and real-time AI access, keeping GPUs fully loaded and driving faster AI breakthroughs.

DDN’s ROI сalculator
Expertise and Innovation
Tailored Solutions
Dedicated Support
