DDN for Life Sciences
DDN helps life sciences teams remove data barriers and optimize AI pipeline for genomics, imaging, and real-time diagnostics.Learn More
AI-Powered Industries Run Faster with DDN
DDN continues to set the pace for AI infrastructure, powering the most demanding workloads in the world.
Government AI programs trust DDN for real-time intelligence, autonomous decision-making, and AI-powered cybersecurity.
Hyperscalers, NCPs, and CSPs run AI services at a global scale with DDN.
Smarter AI. Faster training. Safer autonomous systems.
AI-driven risk modeling, fraud detection, and high-frequency trading without delays.
Genomic research, bioinformatics, and AI-driven medical breakthroughs move 10X faster with DDN.
The Data Intelligence Platform Fueling the World’s Most Demanding AI
DDN Powers xAI’s Next-Gen AI Models
The data backbone for cutting-edge AI research.
Jump Trading Headling Here
Leading data and research-driven trading firm.
Helmholtz Munich Drives Medical AI Breakthroughs
AI-driven genomic research moves 10X faster.
Partnering to Shape the Future of AI
When AI leaders need performance without compromise, they turn to the trusted data platform behind some of the world’s most advanced NVIDIA-powered AI environments. DDN partners with NVIDIA, Supermicro, Google Cloud, and leading Al innovators to deliver:
Unrivaled
Performance at scale, maximizing Al efficiency and accelerating time to insight.
AI-Optimized
Storage for large-scale LLMs, generative Al, and deep learning.
Seamless
Cloud and on-prem integration, ensuring data is always where it’s needed.
Stop Wasting GPUs – Feed Them Faster, Train Smarter, Scale Effortlessly with DDN
Try our GPU ROI Calculator now! Idle GPUs = Lost ROI. Sluggish data pipelines throttle performance, bottleneck AI training, and leave costly GPUs underutilized. DDN eliminates delays with TB/s throughput, ultra-fast checkpointing, and real-time AI access, keeping GPUs fully loaded and driving faster AI breakthroughs.GPU ROI Calculator
Contact us for Demo
We’re here to help you with all your AI data needs. Reach out to our team of experts for personalized support, inquiries, and solutions tailored to your specific requirements.Contact Us