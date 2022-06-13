How to Successfully Build AI Into Your Business
AI can help organisations unlock innovation and gain a competitive advantage, but delivering it at scale can be a challenge.
Featured in Raconteur’s AI for Business special report, published in The Sunday Times, this article looks at the challenges organisations face in implementing AI in their business, and key strategies for success, across the four pillars of AI:
- Identify the right data
- Investing in people
- Formalize data governance
- Build the right platform
Also hear from DDN’s CEO, Alex Bouzari, on the key steps a CIO must take to unlock business value and benefits from AI.
“Delivering the benefits of AI means dealing with volumes of data that are orders of magnitude higher than anything we’ve seen before.”
