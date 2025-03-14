Contact us

Best Practices for Scaling AI to Maximize ROI

An AI Strategy Deep Dive with Supermicro & DDN

Accelerate AI on GPU-driven and x86-based NVIDIA DGX™️ systems with Intel DGX™️ systems with Intel®️ Xeon®️ CPUs.

[ April 16 | 12PM EST | Virtual ]

Supermicro & DDN

AI is moving fast – are you keeping up? To stay ahead, enterprises need high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient infrastructure that delivers real business value.

In this AI strategy session, Supermicro and DDN reveal how leading organizations are accelerating AI workloads, reducing costs, and maximizing ROI with cutting-edge infrastructure solutions.

Train

Deploy, and scale AI faster with GPU – optimized servers and intelligent storage

Slash

Inefficiencies and reduce energy consumption with liquid-cooled, rack-scale AI solutions

Gain

A competitive edge with real-world AI strategies, from sovereign AI to AI-powered data centers

Featured Speakers

Michael Ang
Director of Solutions, Supermicro

Jason Sultz
Global Business Development & Strategic Alliance, DDN

DDN: HPC & AI Data Storage & Management Solutions
This is more than a tech talk—it’s your playbook for future-proofing AI success. Learn from industry experts, get insider insights, and walk away with an AI infrastructure strategy built for real business impact. 

Don’t get left behind – register now and start scaling AI to unlock maximum ROI! 

