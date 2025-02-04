Accelerating AI Storage Networks with DDN and NVIDIA Spectrum-X

As AI models grow in complexity and scale, delivering high-performance infrastructure becomes increasingly critical. Traditional Ethernet-based storage networks, while sufficient for general workloads, struggle to keep pace with the demands of AI systems. These conventional solutions often result in bottlenecks, underutilized GPUs, and rising operational costs. To address these challenges, DDN is offering a solution that helps meet the unique demands of AI-driven environments.

By combining DDN’s high-throughput, low-latency data intelligence platform with NVIDIA Spectrum-X’s AI-optimized networking, enterprises can accelerate AI workflows, maximize GPU utilization, and scale their AI infrastructure seamlessly.

Addressing AI’s Network Storage Challenges

AI workloads require ultra-low latency and massive data throughput to keep GPUs fully utilized during training and inference. Unfortunately, conventional storage networks often fall short due to:

Congestion Bottlenecks: Traffic imbalances slow data flow.

Static Routing: Inability to adapt to real-time conditions results in inefficient data movement.

Inconsistent Performance: Variable network loads cause unpredictable latency.

DDN’s solution integrated with NVIDIA Spectrum-X helps resolve these issues with adaptive routing, dynamic congestion control, and exceptional scalability, delivering consistent, high-performance data delivery for large-scale AI applications.

Key Solution Benefits

Dynamic Adaptive Routing:

NVIDIA Spectrum-X’s RoCE adaptive routing eliminates static routing inefficiencies by dynamically distributing traffic across multiple paths. This approach means faster AI model training and inference cycles.

Ultra-Low Latency Storage:

DDN’s AI-optimized platform delivers sub-millisecond latency, enabling seamless data flow and preventing GPU idle time. With up to 1.8 TB/s throughput and 70 million IOPS, DDN ensures that AI workloads, including real-time inference, operate at peak efficiency.

Linear Scalability:

Both the networking and storage components are designed to scale linearly, supporting exabyte-scale storage and thousands of ports without performance degradation. This future-proof scalability helps enterprises grow their AI infrastructure effortlessly as data volumes increase.

Proven Results in Real-World Deployments

Organizations adopting DDN with NVIDIA Spectrum-X have reported significant performance improvements:

33x faster data access compared with traditional NFS solutions.

10x power reduction, significantly lowering operational costs.

Rapid deployment of a 120-node DDN cluster in under 10 minutes.

