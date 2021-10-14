AI and the Rise of Intelligent Infrastructure Platforms

Many companies encounter numerous roadblocks while implementing new applications, gathering data and scaling with success, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Enter “Intelligent Platforms”. If you look deeper into the

2021 Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Infrastructure Strategies, you will see that Intelligent Platforms are beginning to emerge to drive administration, application and automation capabilities that are essential to effectively supply agile services that deliver the performance and scalability required by AI. We believe that this represents a strategic opportunity for our customers: our key takeaway from the report is that Gartner predicts that it still might be 5-10 years before mainstream adoption of Intelligent Platforms, while early movers will have a distinct advantage over slow adopters.