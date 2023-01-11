DDN does extensive work with our partners to supply our customers with turnkey solutions, fully tested and optimized for their exact workloads and objectives. A recent example of this was the selection of DDN and Aspen Systems by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) for its Coastal Observations, Mechanisms, and Predictions Across Systems and Scales (COMPASS) project. COMPASS will help dramatically enhance predictive understanding of coastal systems, including their response to short- and long-term changes. Featuring a 92-node compute cluster from Aspen Systems and 4PB of parallel file systems storage from DDN, this new supercomputing environment is available to both COMPASS project participants and other researchers who are studying coastal and terrestrial-aquatic systems.

A healthy partner ecosystem allows DDN to better realize the potential of our storage for AI and HPC workflows. Because of our work to optimize data paths from storage, through the network all the way to the CPU, GPU or other processor, we can deliver insights well beyond the storage system. Whether addressing the needs of a federal government agency or an enterprise AI application, DDN and its partners are there to deliver the full value of your application.