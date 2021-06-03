Artificial Intelligence Success Guide

Artificial Intelligence – What’s Holding Back Your AI Strategy?

According to some surveys approximately four out of every five AI project don’t reach production. That amounts to quite a few companies struggling to make it happen. It’s no wonder that many business and IT leaders are hesitant to invest in AI at scale.

Yet simply increasing infrastructure investment does not guarantee AI success: it may even bring more challenges. Instead, IT leaders need to consider making the right investment, and that requires a focus on building systems that are optimized for AI, rather than trying to use general-purpose infrastructure technologies.

Fortunately, the story of AI’s global growth continues to accelerate. Given that one out of every five AI projects IS reaching production, there is still reason for hope. Let’s look at the most common problems that AI projects face and determine what it takes to be a success.

The following are five common challenges with AI and how you can address them: