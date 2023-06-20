Boosting Hedge Fund Performance with AI and DDN Storage

In the hedge fund world, a fraction of a second can mean all the difference. So fund managers are constantly looking for ways to make informed trades faster. That’s true whether they’re doing ultra-high-frequency trading—pursuing billions of relatively low-value trades—or taking on greater risk by trading thousands or millions of assets at high value.

In this ultra-competitive and fast-paced world, hedge funds are increasingly turning to complex and high-powered algorithms to help them assess opportunity and boost fund performance.

The data suggests it’s working. Last year, Texas A&M University teamed up with the University of Vaasa in Finland to take a deeper look at 15 years of hedge fund data, spanning 2006 to 2015. The researchers split up hedge funds into four categories based on how much automation played into decision making.

Pulling on a sample of 826 hedge funds, the study found that the group of hedge funds with the highest level of automation also performed the best, with an average monthly return between .74% and .79%. Meanwhile, the least-automated category produced monthly returns of .23% to .28% on average. All in all, the researchers concluded that “automation plays an important role in the profitability of the hedge fund industry.”

Other researchers have found something similar. The market intelligence firm Cerulli Associates studied the effects of artificial intelligence on Europe-based hedge funds from 2016 to 2019. It found that the cumulative return of AI-led funds came out nearly three times higher than the hedge fund ecosystem at large, returning 33.9% compared to 12.1%.