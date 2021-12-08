Building Successful Training Infrastructure from the Start for Enterprise AI.
Powerful parallel computing and storage systems are gaining further traction for Enterprises looking to apply deep learning to increasingly large and complex datasets. While companies continue to invest in these dedicated platforms, the lingering impact of the pandemic has caused them to look for cost effective ways to POC new infrastructure. Our advice is to ensure that AI projects are planned with production workloads in mind, especially when it comes to the entire AI infrastructure Solution stack.
DDN repeatedly encounters customers who have successfully run POCs, but then struggle with timely production deployment because they fail to understand the requirements of scaling storage for AI. DDN’s A3I solutions were built to support the performance and capacity requirements of these AI modern workloads while also being easy to deploy, manage and scale. Customers can also minimize the complexity of deployment and scaling by relying on complete stack solutions that have been developed through engineer-to-engineer collaboration and validated through extensive testing.
DDN, Intel Habana and Supermicro recently announced the availability of a turnkey AI training solution combining Habana Gaudi AI processor technology delivered in Supermicro X12 AI Servers with DDN’s AI400X2 storage systems. In addition to removing the risks associated with integrating compute and storage, this new solution is designed or Enterprise AI customers looking to enhance AI data management and storage, while improving the cost-efficiency of AI training. These solutions are available today in 1-, 2- and 4-server configurations complimented by the DDN AI400X2.
