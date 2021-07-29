Mission: Migrate the Data

What Now?

As data volumes continue to grow exponentially across most markets, using traditional approaches to migrate data at this scale might as well be Mission Impossible.

Rsync, copy tool, and other conventional means fail to address trackability, are left with the burden of extra manual management, and are blind to the progress of data movement. As a result, projects are ultimately led to unachievable deadlines due to long scanning time.

Customers are looking to optimize and transform their business with new technologies.

Here are 3 considerations:

1. Equip your organization with the right tools and make time at the beginning of your project to sort out data complexities, improve data management, and enable application mobility.

2. Secure and streamline your data and implement centralized security, compliance, and reporting for complete visibility of data migration.

3. Deploy a powerful data management tool to ensure information is always available when needed and provide peace of mind.

Digital modernization is here, and you can find out more about what industry leaders are doing to tackle their data migration projects at this webinar- Three Ways to Simplify Data Migration for AI, Analytics and HPC On August 3, 2021.

