DDN Wins Third Consecutive “AI Hardware Innovation Award”

DDN was recognized for itsA3I® (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) AI400X2 system, which has been instrumental in bringing unmatched performance and control to AI workflows. The all new AI400X2 appliance further simplifies deployment for the customer trying to remove complexity from AI initiatives. This new system doubles the performance over the previous generation, touts new intelligent capabilities including granular visibility into AI workloads and client GPU-level utilization to simplify configuration management and system monitoring. Building these services on top of an optimized data path, AI400X2 accelerates performance-intensive applications and scalable data science use cases.