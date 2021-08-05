Lead with Data in the Artificial Intelligence Race
When you enter a relay race, your strongest performers lead and anchor your team.
Positioning data as your lead-off runner gives you a solid start towards the Digital Transformation finish line, an initiative that is critical to business success. Digital Transformation is driving a rapid increase in investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies as enterprises seek a competitive edge.
However, the adoption of AI/ML-based initiatives can be challenging in a changing IT landscape. Moving from POC to production is often difficult. Systems prove difficult to optimize or are unable to scale to the required response times, and leaders have concerns over governance and compliance for vast amounts of unstructured data.
So why are organizations fixed on this adoption? Because it works.
The Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) recently reported 82 percent of organizations saw value from AI/ML in six months or less after implementation. This success is fueling interest and investment in this data-driven digital transformation.
However, this transformation can be stalled when organizations realize the scale of data required to implement a successful AI/ML initiative, often resulting in systems drowning in data, crippled by performance bottlenecks, or cannot meet the immense throughput demands.
This is because current IT systems are not designed for the complexities of AI, and relying on standard IT architectures exposes problems not seen at a smaller scale. To ensure AI/ML initiatives produce the valuable insights management expects, organizations need intelligent infrastructure designed from the ground up with their data needs in mind from the very beginning.
Enter your anchor runner – DDN Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions.
DDN’s A3I solutions enable instant and accurate insight for customers processing massive amounts of data. As a result, data growth will continue without pause and move seamlessly from POC to production at scale within battle-tested architectures that include robust data governance to control and track usage of AI data with advanced digital security.
To achieve business success through AI, it is critical to transform the perception associated with storage from an IT burden to a valuable enabler of innovation, armed with tools and people.
A recently published ESG review shares how cutting-edge organizations are using DDN and NVIDIA technologies, with an optimized turnkey solution, to improve efficiencies and accelerate AI and ML regardless of the size of the challenge.
Rather than using faster traditional processors or more conventional storage, customers who use the combination of DDN’s A3I solutions and NVIDIA DGXTM A100 systems are seeing AI/ML initiatives develop much faster and more cost-effectively – with fewer issues. These customers reflect on DDN and NVIDIA’s technical collaboration and how the DDN A3I solution ensures full utilization of the NVIDIA DGX GPUs, which drives shorter learning times, faster time to discovery, and increases the pace of innovation, in this ESG report.
To learn more about the AI race, what it means to modern business, and the DDN and NVIDIA infrastructure, download the full ESG report.
About DDN
DDN is the world’s largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations.
DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world’s leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.