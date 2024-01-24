In today’s rapidly evolving financial services industry, integrating artificial intelligence has become essential for gaining a competitive advantage and enhancing operational efficiency.

However, the path to successful AI deployment at scale has its complexities, encompassing challenges such as data security, performance optimization, and resource management. Financial institutions must carefully consider their approach to AI implementation, whether on-premises or in the cloud, as they strive to maximize their investments while mitigating potential risks. Establishing an AI Center of Excellence (CoE) is the key to meeting these challenges head-on, providing the necessary framework to harness the full potential of AI while ensuring adaptability to various deployment scenarios. In this dynamic landscape, an AI CoE becomes the linchpin for FSI companies seeking to navigate the AI journey effectively and emerge as leaders in the era of AI-driven finance, and this is why we created the Enlighted Leader’s Guide to AI in Finance.

What is an AI Center of Excellence (CoE)?

Before we start, let us clarify what we mean by saying “AI Center of Excellence.” This epitomizes AI infrastructure best practices, available on-premises or in a hosted private cloud environment. It is a purpose-built infrastructure for powering and scaling company AI initiatives most effectively, optimizing for performance, longevity, and return on investment. This proven model for infrastructure comes from DDN’s decades of experience in high-performance computing and the joint expertise of lasting partnerships with industry-leading companies for accelerated computing and networking.

Crafting a Swift and Agile AI CoE for Unparalleled Time-to-Market Success

In the financial services industry context, an AI CoE takes on a specialized role that aligns with the sector’s need to adapt quickly to changing market conditions. Whether companies opt for on-premises or cloud deployment models, this center of excellence can expedite AI training cycles and time to results, translating into faster time-to-market success through specific engineering choices. Considering the hardware infrastructure carefully is crucial to ensure the CoE’s effectiveness in expediting AI training cycles and achieving improved time-to-market. While lightning-fast GPUs are an easy decision here, storage is an equally vital component that often gets overlooked. Ensuring your storage can keep up with your top-of-the-line processors is essential to maximizing time-to-insight, model training cycles, and subsequent time-to-market success. Also, for hosted solutions, knowing the GPUs are fully saturated ensures you are getting the most from your cloud spending.