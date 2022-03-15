Mitigating the Business Impact of Ransomware. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline, which supplies fuel to about 45% of the eastern United States, was the target of a ransomware attack. Though the attack was mainly directed at the company’s billing infrastructure, the broader business impact was significant. The company decided to shut down all 5,500 miles of its pipelines as it attempted to gauge the extent of the breach. It also paid approximately $5 million to the hackers (in Bitcoin, much of which was eventually recovered by the FBI) and finally resumed service 6 days after the shutdown. But by that time, over 10,000 gas stations in the southeast were still empty and the average price of gasoline in the U.S. had risen to an all-time high.