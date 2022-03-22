Mitigating the Business Impact of Ransomware Part 2

Even if you were able to fully recover from a disk backup, there are performance considerations. Many enterprises that are otherwise forward-looking when it comes to data protection have run into such challenges. They may have appropriately sized their environment for continuous backup with no downtime, but unfortunately, they hadn’t sized their backup targets for recovery. So even though they’ve backed up to disk, the backup targets they’ve deployed may not have the performance or scale to restore data quickly –, especially if it’s a complete outage and the business is in a full disaster recovery mode.