Native Multi-Tenancy for NVIDIA Cloud Providers: Secure and Scalable AI Data Intelligence

AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is redefining how enterprises develop, train, and deploy AI models. NVIDIA Cloud Providers (NCPs) are leading this transformation, offering GPU-powered AI environments that accelerate model training, real-time inference, and large-scale AI applications.

However, achieving scalable AI operations requires more than compute power. NCPs need a multi-tenant data intelligence platform that ensures secure data isolation, dynamic resource allocation, and seamless AI scaling across users.

Addressing Multi-Tenancy Challenges for NVIDIA Cloud Providers

As AI models grow in complexity, cloud providers must solve key challenges to ensure efficiency and security in AI workloads.

Common Multi-Tenancy Challenges

Data Security & Isolation – AI workloads require strict tenant data separation to ensure privacy while running in shared environments.

Dynamic Resource Allocation – AI model training and inference demand on-the-fly resource scaling, but traditional cloud architectures struggle with real-time provisioning.

Scaling AI Beyond Proof-of-Concept – Many organizations experience performance bottlenecks when transitioning from development to production AI.

DDN’s AI Data Intelligence Platform enables cloud providers to maintain secure multi-tenancy, ensuring that GPU and storage resources can be provisioned dynamically while keeping tenant data isolated.

How DDN Enables Multi-Tenancy for NVIDIA Cloud Providers

Leading NVIDIA Cloud Providers, including Scaleway, enhance their AI offerings by integrating DDN’s AI Data Intelligence Platform into their cloud environments.

By combining DDN with NVIDIA GPUs, these cloud providers can:

Ensure strict tenant data isolation while maintaining high performance.

Dynamically scale compute and data resources based on workload demand.

Seamlessly support hybrid and multi-cloud AI deployments while maintaining consistency.

How DDN Maximizes Security and Efficiency in Multi-Tenant AI Environments

Software-Driven Tenant Isolation Prevents unauthorized data access while allowing seamless AI execution.

Real-Time Resource Provisioning Dynamically allocates GPU and data intelligence resources for AI training and inference.

Intelligent Quality of Service Eliminate bottlenecks and optimizing resource allocation for mission-critical AI workloads



With DDN, NVIDIA cloud providers can automate multi-tenant workload management while optimizing operational costs.

The Future of Multi-Tenancy for NVIDIA Cloud Providers

As AI expands, multi-tenancy will be central to AI service delivery.

Federated AI & Cross-Cloud Training – AI models will be trained across multiple cloud environments with secure, multi-tenant data management.

AI Democratization at Scale – More enterprises will adopt AI thanks to high-performance AIaaS platforms that simplify AI operations.

Faster AI Iteration Cycles – Real-time AI insights will accelerate AI training, inference, and continuous learning.

DDN is redefining AI data intelligence for NVIDIA Cloud Providers.

