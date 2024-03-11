NVIDIA GTC is back in San Jose on 18-21 March in San Jose Convention Center, live and in-person, after some of the most explosive years of growth in AI and accelerated computing!

The pace of innovation at the intersection of Generative AI, digital twins and accelerated computing has been truly breath-taking: I remember talking to a small media company two years ago about how they wanted to launch their own AI-based chatbot, customised with their own knowledgebase, and they wanted me to help them estimate how long it would take to develop. I remember saying the quickest way to build it was to “just wait” – and last quarter, they launched an integrated service to automate social media posts for SMEs. What would have been a seven-figure investment two years ago, is now just a few cents per query via hosted LLM services.

AI innovation continues to accelerate, and next month business leaders from around the world will gather in San Jose for NVIDIA GTC, the showcase of AI showcases, highlighting the pinnacle of innovative technology available today. Visionaries from across the industry will be sharing the key trends they see driving the industry, and providing a glimpse of the future that seems closer than ever. And being in-person, the technology for generative AI and hyper-realistic visualization is going to be completely (and literally) immersive.

DDN is a Diamond sponsor for NVIDIA GTC – and whether you are attending in-person, or streaming remotely, look out for announcements from DDN and our partners about the latest in accelerated data solutions for enterprises of all sizes – here’s my pick of this year’s sessions, make sure you add them to your GTC schedule: